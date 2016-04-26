FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ryder system q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12 from cont.operations
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ryder system q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12 from cont.operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $1.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.6 billion

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $6.10 to $6.30 from continuing operations

* Ryder reports record first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.50 to $1.55

* Ryder system inc sees used vehicle sales results to be slightly better than our original forecast for year

* Ryder system inc sees rental demand was somewhat better than expected in q1

* Expect balance of year to reflect more unfavorable comparisons with original forecast

* Ryder system inc says balance of year to reflect more unfavorable comparisons with our original forecast for rental

* Plan to begin anti-dilutive share repurchases in q2, earlier than previously expected

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.