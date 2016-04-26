FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paccar posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.99/shr
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paccar posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.99/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Paccar Inc

* Paccar achieves good first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.99 excluding items

* Q1 sales $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.12 billion

* Q1 loss per share $1.69 including items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “in 2016, capital expenditures of $325-$375 million are targeted”

* Incurred a $942.6 million non-recurring charge for european commission investigation of all European truck manufacturers in quarter

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.88, revenue view $16.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company will continue to evaluate amount of charge pending final resolution of proceeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
