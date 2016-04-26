BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran Q1 loss per share $3.35

April 26 (Reuters) - Freeport-Mcmoran Inc

* Q1 loss per share $3.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcmoran reports first-quarter 2016 results

* Mcmoran inc - capital expenditures totaled $982 million for first-quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* Mcmoran inc - capital expenditures are expected to approximate $3.3 billion for year 2016

* Mcmoran says q1 average realized price was $2.17 per pound for copper versus $2.72

* Mcmoran inc - at march 31, 2016, consolidated debt totaled $20.8 billion and consolidated cash totaled $331 million

* Mcmoran sees 2016 adjusted sales to be about 5 billion pounds of copper, 1.85 million ounces of gold, 71 million pounds of molybdenum and 54.4 mmboe

* Mcmoran inc - at march 31, 2016, fcx had $3.0 billion available under its $3.5 billion credit facility.

* Mcmoran says q1 average realized price was $1,227 per ounce for gold versus $1,186

* Mcmoran sees q2 adjusted sales to be about 1.15 billion pounds of copper, 195 thousand ounces of gold, 19 million pounds of molybdenum and 13.5 mmboe

* Continues to advance discussions for sale of certain interests in mining and oil and gas assets to accelerate its debt reduction initiatives

* Mcmoran inc - q1 revenue $3,527 million versus. $4,153 million

* Mcmoran - during q1, entered agreements to sell additional 13 percent ownership in morenci, to sell an interest in timok exploration project in serbia

* Mcmoran inc - first-quarter 2016 consolidated copper sales of 1.1 billion pounds were higher than first-quarter 2015 sales of 960 million pounds

* Mcmoran - first-quarter 2016 consolidated gold sales of 201 thousand ounces were lower than first-quarter 2015 sales of 263 thousand ounces

* Q1 revenue view $3.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcmoran inc - first-quarter 2016 consolidated molybdenum sales of 17 million pounds were lower than first-quarter 2015 sales of 23 million pounds

* Mcmoran inc says in april, co announced new management structure and is instituting an approximate 25 percent oil and gas workforce reduction

* Mcmoran inc - expects to record a charge of approximately $40 million in q2 associated with workforce reductions, other restructuring costs

* Mcmoran - to sell 13 percent ownership in morenci, interest in timok exploration project in serbia for consideration of $1.3 billion

* Co’s unit pt-fi agreed to construct new smelter capacity in indonesia,to divest 20.64 percent interest in pt-fi at fair market value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)