April 26 (Reuters) - Camden National Corp

* Camden National Corporation reports first quarter 2016, increase in core operating earnings of 14 pct

* Q1 revenue $35.9 million

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.85

* Qtrly tangible book value per share increased 5 pct to $26.48 per share