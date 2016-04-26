BRIEF-Home Bancorp reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.53/shr

April 26 (Reuters) - Home Bancorp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says co announced that its board of directors increased its cash dividend $0.01 to $0.10 per share payable on May 20, 2016

* Home Bancorp reports 2016 first quarter results, increases its quarterly dividend and announces new share repurchase plan

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

Says net interest income for Q1 of 2016 totaled $15.7 million, an increase of $3.2 million , or 26 pct