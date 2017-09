April 26 (Reuters) - Two River Bancorp

* Two River Bancorp reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2016 was $7.13 million, increase of 5.3 pct versus $6.77 million in corresponding prior year period