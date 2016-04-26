BRIEF-Twin Disc Q3 loss per share $0.09

April 26 (Reuters) - Twin Disc Inc

* Twin disc, inc. Announces fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 sales $41.43 million versus $60.94 million

* Many markets will remain challenging for balance of calendar year as sustained lower oil prices and slowing global economies impact demand

* Six-Month backlog at march 25, 2016 was $40 million compared to $47.8 million at march 27, 2015