BRIEF-Rexnord sees q4 adjusted share about $0.35 to $0.36 excluding items
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rexnord sees q4 adjusted share about $0.35 to $0.36 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) -

* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $492 million

* Sees q4 adjusted earnings per share about $0.35 to $0.36 excluding items

* Rexnord corp says announcing its decision to exit a product line in its water management platform

* Rexnord Corp Sees Q4 Adjusted Eps Will Be In A Range Of Approximately $0.35 -0.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $504.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* After excluding rhf results from full-year operating results, rexnord now anticipates full year fiscal 2016 core growth of about minus 3%

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted eps in a range of $1.45-1.46

* Preliminary rhf operating results for quarter include related revenue of approximately $7 million and a loss of approximately $10 million of adjusted ebitda

* For full 2016 fiscal year, preliminary rhf operating results include related revenue of about $39 million, loss of about $21 million of adjusted ebitda

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
