April 26 (Reuters) - AVX Corp :

* AVX Corporation announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 excluding items

* Q4 sales $303.6 million versus $315.5 million

* Sales decline from three month period ended march 31, 2015 is primarily due to generally weaker global economic conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)