FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AK Steel posts Q1 loss per share $0.08
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AK Steel posts Q1 loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp :

* AK Steel reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 sales $1.52 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly company ended q1 of 2016 with total liquidity of $693.4 million

* Shipments in q1 of 2016 were 5% lower than q1 of 2015

* AK Steel Holding Corp qtrly sales of $1.52 billion with an average selling price of $914 per ton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.