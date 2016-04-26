BRIEF-AK Steel posts Q1 loss per share $0.08

April 26 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp :

* AK Steel reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 sales $1.52 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly company ended q1 of 2016 with total liquidity of $693.4 million

* Shipments in q1 of 2016 were 5% lower than q1 of 2015

* AK Steel Holding Corp qtrly sales of $1.52 billion with an average selling price of $914 per ton