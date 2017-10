April 26 (Reuters) - Felcor Lodging Trust Inc

* Felcor reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.93 to $0.99

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.14

* Qtrly same-store revpar increased 4.7 pct over same period in 2015

* Affirming operational outlook for 2016

* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S