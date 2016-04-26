FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment discloses certain information of restructuring process
April 26, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment discloses certain information of restructuring process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Operating Company

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co discloses information in connection with discussions with certain creditors and other parties as part of restructuring process

* Debtors, parent co engaged in recent negotiations with Wilmington Trust, NA, in its capacity as indenture trustee

* Debtors and CEC have made a non-binding settlement proposal to subsidiary-guaranteed notes indenture trustee

* Negotiations around terms,conditions of plan proposal remain ongoing

* Debtors,CEC agreed that subsidiary-guaranteed notes indenture trustee may retain GLC Advisors & Co as financial advisor

* Debtors and CEC agreed that notes indenture trustee may retain GLC Advisors & Co., LLC as financial advisor

* Notes claims would include allowance of subsidiary-guaranteed notes claims at each guarantor debtor of $502 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
