BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment discloses certain information of restructuring process

April 26 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Operating Company

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co discloses information in connection with discussions with certain creditors and other parties as part of restructuring process

* Debtors, parent co engaged in recent negotiations with Wilmington Trust, NA, in its capacity as indenture trustee

* Debtors and CEC have made a non-binding settlement proposal to subsidiary-guaranteed notes indenture trustee

* Negotiations around terms,conditions of plan proposal remain ongoing

* Debtors,CEC agreed that subsidiary-guaranteed notes indenture trustee may retain GLC Advisors & Co as financial advisor

* Notes claims would include allowance of subsidiary-guaranteed notes claims at each guarantor debtor of $502 million