BRIEF-Sempra U.S. Gas & Power to sell Energysouth, Inc

April 26 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy
* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power to sell parent company of Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas
* Cash proceeds to Sempra U.S. Gas & power are expected to be about $323 million
* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power expects to record a gain on sale upon closing
* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, unit of Sempra Energy today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Energysouth, Inc
* Laclede Group, Inc. will assume existing debt of about $67 million
* At close of transaction, Energysouth will consist of only Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas
* Energysouth will not include Bay Gas Storage Co, Mississippi Hub, LLC, Liberty Gas Storage or Southern Gas Transmission