BRIEF-Sempra U.S. Gas & Power to sell Energysouth, Inc
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sempra U.S. Gas & Power to sell Energysouth, Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy

* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power to sell parent company of Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas

* Cash proceeds to Sempra U.S. Gas & power are expected to be about $323 million

* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power expects to record a gain on sale upon closing

* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, unit of Sempra Energy today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Energysouth, Inc

* Laclede Group, Inc. will assume existing debt of about $67 million

* At close of transaction, Energysouth will consist of only Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas

* Energysouth will not include Bay Gas Storage Co, Mississippi Hub, LLC, Liberty Gas Storage or Southern Gas Transmission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
