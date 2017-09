April 26 (Reuters) -

* Cadiz Inc. announces $10 million convertible note financing

* Company will issue $10 million in aggregate principal and accrued interest of its March 2020 convertible notes

* Net proceeds from issuance of notes, expected to be approximately $8 million before fees and expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)