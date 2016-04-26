FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NMI Holdings, Inc Q1 loss per share $0.07
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NMI Holdings, Inc Q1 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - NMI Holdings Inc

* Q1 revenue $22.2 million versus $9.1 million

* NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results, monthly premium new insurance written grows 23% sequentially

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently expects to write in range of $19- $20 billion of new insurance in 2016

* NMI Holdings Inc says company currently expects to achieve gaap profitability in second half of 2016

* Expects in 2016 to execute reinsurance arrangements that would defer indefinitely need for additional equity capital

* Q2 revenue view $22.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.