BRIEF-Blue Hills Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.07

April 26 (Reuters) - Blue Hills Bancorp Inc

* Blue hills bancorp, inc. Reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blue hills bancorp inc qtrly net interest and dividend income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $13.3 million,down $1.4 million from $14.7 million in q4

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S