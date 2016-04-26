FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AT&T reports Q1 earnings per share $0.61
April 26, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AT&T reports Q1 earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc :

* Reports strong revenue and adjusted earnings growth with solid margin expansion in first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue $40.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $40.47 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-year guidance on track

* 328,000 U.S. DirecTV net adds during Q1

* Total video subscribers decline slightly during the quarter

* Says 2.3 million North American wireless net adds in quarter

* Quarterly total churn of 1.42 percent in U.S., stable year over year

* Quarterly postpaid churn of 1.10 percent

* Says “DirecTV merger synergies are on track to reach $1.5 billion or better by end of year” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

