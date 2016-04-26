BRIEF-Cree Inc reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

April 26 (Reuters) - Cree Inc

* Cree reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 gaap loss per share $0.03 to $+0.03

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $367 million versus i/b/e/s view $366.9 million

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 to $0.22

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $370 million to $395 million

* Qtrly gross margin decreased from 30.8% in q2 of fiscal 2016 to 29.7% on a gaap basis and decreased from 31.6% to 30.6% on a non-gaap basis

* Cree inc says inventory increased by $18 million from q2 of fiscal 2016 to $298 million and represents 104 days of inventory

* Says Q4 Gaap Gross Margin Targeted To Be 30.7%+/- and non-gaap gross margin targeted to be 31.5%+/-

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $389.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S