FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Panera Bread Co reports Q1 earnings per share $1.45
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Panera Bread Co reports Q1 earnings per share $1.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Panera Bread Co

* Q1 earnings per share $1.45

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.50 to $6.70 excluding items

* Owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 6.2%

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.56 excluding items

* Says company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increase of 6.2% in fiscal q1 2016

* Raises fy 2016 comparable net bakery-cafe sales target to 4.0% to 5.0%

* Says company announced today that company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales in first 27 days of fiscal q2 2016 were up 4.4%

* Says for fy 2016, company continues to expect operating margin will be down 50 to 100 basis points when compared to fy 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.