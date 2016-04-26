BRIEF-Huron Consulting Group announces intent to acquire ADI Strategies

April 26 (Reuters) - Huron Consulting Group Inc :

* Huron consulting group announces intent to acquire ADI strategies

* Huron consulting group inc says terms of U.S. Asset acquisition, which is expected to close in May 2016, were not disclosed.

* An agreement for assets is expected to be signed in q2 of 2016

* For reporting purposes, ADI strategies will be included in Huron business advisory segment

* Huron consulting group inc says intent to acquire u.s. Assets of ADI strategies, inc