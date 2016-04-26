FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nuvasive Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nuvasive Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc :

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue rose 11.8 percent to $215.1 million

* Nuvasive reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Sees 2016 revenue of approximately $928.0 million, or approximately 14.4% growth compared to revenue of $811.1 million for 2015

* Sees 2016 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.48

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $924.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $205.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

