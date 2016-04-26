BRIEF-Capital One Q1 earnings per share $1.84

April 26 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.84

* Capital One reports first quarter 2016 net income of $1.0 billion, or $1.84 per share

* Q1 revenue $6.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.16 billion

* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased 11 percent to $1.5 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio under basel iii standardized approach of 11.1 percent at march 31, 2016

* Qtrly net charge-offs of $1.2 billion

* Capital One financial corp says common equity tier 1 capital ratio under basel iii standardized approach of 11.1 percent at march 31, 2016

* Capital One financial corp qtrly net interest income $5 billion versus $4.6 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)