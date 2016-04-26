BRIEF-Nanometrics Q1 earnings per share $0.14

April 26 (Reuters) - Nanometrics Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.19 to $0.28

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Nanometrics reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $47.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.3 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $52 million to $57 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.30

* Expects sequential revenue growth in q2 and a stronger second half, compared to first half of 2016