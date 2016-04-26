FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Torchmark Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $1.01
April 26, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Torchmark Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $1.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Torchmark Corp

* Torchmark corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 operating earnings per share $4.35 to $4.51 from continuing operations

* 1.5 million shares of common stock were repurchased during quarter

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $1.01

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Projects net operating income from continuing operations per share will be in a range of $4.35 to $4.51 for year ending december 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
