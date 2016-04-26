FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ResMed Inc reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.63
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ResMed Inc reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Resmed Inc

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 revenue $453.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $455.9 million

* Resmed inc says resmed board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share

* Resmed inc says amortization of acquired intangible assets was $4.6 million during quarter

* Resmed inc. Announces results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
