FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Barracuda Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barracuda Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Barracuda Networks Inc :

* Barracuda reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $83.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $80.9 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross billings were $95.8 million , compared with $96.1 million in q4 of fiscal 2015

* Says Count Of Active Subscribers Grew 14% To 278 Thousand And Dollar Based renewal rate was 96% for quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.