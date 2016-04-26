FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Q1 earnings per share $1.73
April 26, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Q1 earnings per share $1.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :

* Buffalo wild wings, inc. Announces first quarter earnings per share of $1.73

* Q1 revenue $508.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $530.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.65 to $5.85

* Q1 earnings per share $1.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same - store sales decreased 1.7% at company

* Qtrly same - store sales decreased 2.4% at franchised restaurants

* Buffalo wild wings inc sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $190 million

* For 2016, company expects share repurchase activity of approximately $100 million

* For 2016, company expects “improving same-store sales”

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

