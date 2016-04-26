FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Assurant reports Q1 operating earnings per share $1.52
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Assurant reports Q1 operating earnings per share $1.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc :

* Assurant reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.52

* Q1 earnings per share $3.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net earned premiums, fees and other income were $1.55 billion, compared to $1.54 billion in Q1 2015

* Q1 net investment income $135.7 million versus $152.3 million

* Combined ratio for risk-based businesses was 80.7 percent in Q1 2016, compared to 82.1 percent in Q1 2015

* Company began to wind down operations and expects to be substantially out of health insurance market by end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
