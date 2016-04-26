FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Bean Technologies Corp sees FY earnings $1.90-$2.05/shr
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-John Bean Technologies Corp sees FY earnings $1.90-$2.05/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp

* JBT continues growth and margin expansion in the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 adjusted shr $0.34 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 revenue $267.1 mln vs I/B/E/S view $265 mln

* Q1 shr view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted shr $2.15 to $2.30

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 15 pct

* For Q1 of 2016, inbound orders of $344 mln increased 12.5 percent

* Qtr-end backlog expanded 39.0 percent year over year

* Recorded restructuring charges of $7.2 mln in q1

* Continues to expect total pretax restructuring charges of $11-$13 mln for full year

* Expects to achieve around $2 mln in savings in 2016 and more than $8 mln in run rate savings by late 2017 from restructuring

* Sees FY shr $1.90 - $2.05

* Sees 2016 organic revenue growth of 4-5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
