BRIEF-American Assets Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.45
April 26, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Assets Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - American Assets Trust Inc :

* Q1 FFO per share $0.45

* American assets trust, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.82 to $1.88

* Reaffirms its guidance for full year 2016 ffo per diluted share of a range of $1.82 to $1.88 per share

* Expect to incur remaining costs for development of torrey point in 2016 and 2017

* Expect torrey point development to be stabilized in 2018 with an estimated stabilized cash yield of approximately 7.5% to 8.6%

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

