BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

April 26 (Reuters) - Sterling Bancorp :

* Sterling bancorp announces results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Quarterly revenue $109.2 million

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sterling bancorp qtrly net interest income was $93.5 million, an increase of $34.6 million compared to q1 of 2015

* Q1 revenue view $100.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S