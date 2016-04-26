FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-John B. Sanfilippo & Son Q3 earnings per share $0.27
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-John B. Sanfilippo & Son Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc :

* John b. Sanfilippo & son, inc. Third quarter net sales increased by 3.0% to a third quarter record of $215.7 million

* Q3 sales $215.7 million versus $209.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* John b sanfilippo & son inc says increase in qtrly net sales was attributable to a 6.0% increase in sales volume

* John b sanfilippo & son inc says value of total inventories on hand at end of current q3 decreased by $21.1 million, or 9.2% from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.