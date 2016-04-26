BRIEF-Firstenergy Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.80

April 26 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp :

* Q1 revenue $3.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.9 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Firstenergy announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.80

* Firstenergy corp qtrly earnings per share $0.77

* Total distribution deliveries in the quarter decreased 8 percent compared to q1 of 2015

* Mild temperatures resulted in a residential and commercial sales decrease of 13 and 5 percent, respectively for the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)