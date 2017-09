April 26 (Reuters) - Equity Commonwealth :

* Equity commonwealth under contract to sell 111 river street

* Equity commonwealth says gross sale price for 566,215 square foot property is $235 million.

* Gross sale price for 566,215 square foot property is $235 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)