BRIEF-U.S. Silica holdings Q1 loss per share $0.20
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. Silica holdings Q1 loss per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc :

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* u.s. Silica holdings, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $122.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $123.2 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.19 excluding items

* Says capital expenditures for 2016 will be in range of $15 million to $20 million

* Q1 results were negatively impacted by $2.2 million in restructuring costs

* Anticipates continued downward pressure on volumes and pricing in its oil and gas business in q2

* Due to current lack of visibility in oil and gas business, co will continue to refrain from providing guidance for adjusted ebitda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

