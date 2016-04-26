BRIEF-United States Steel Corp Q1 loss per share $2.32

April 26 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp :

* United states steel corporation reports 2016 first quarter results with strong liquidity and positive operating cash flow under challenging market conditions

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $2.32

* United states steel corp sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to be near $400 million

* Q1 net sales $2.34 billion versus $3.27 billion

* Expect approximately $500 million of cash benefits from working capital improvements in 2016

* Q1 revenue view $2.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to be cash positive for year