BRIEF-United States Steel Corp Q1 loss per share $2.32
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United States Steel Corp Q1 loss per share $2.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp :

* United states steel corporation reports 2016 first quarter results with strong liquidity and positive operating cash flow under challenging market conditions

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $2.32

* United states steel corp sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to be near $400 million

* Expect 2016 adjusted ebitda to be near $400 million

* Q1 net sales $2.34 billion versus $3.27 billion

* Expect approximately $500 million of cash benefits from working capital improvements in 2016

* Q1 revenue view $2.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to be cash positive for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
