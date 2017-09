April 26 (Reuters) - Emclaire Financial Corp :

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.37

* Emclaire financial corp reports 6.1% increase in quarterly earnings

* Qtrly net interest income increased $211,000, or 4.9%, to $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)