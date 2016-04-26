BRIEF-Healthsouth qtrly earnings per share $0.61

April 26 (Reuters) - Healthsouth :

* Reports Strong Revenue, Volume, And Adjusted Ebitda Growth In Both Segments For First Quarter 2016 And Raises Full-Year 2016 guidance

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.61

* Healthsouth corp sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to healthsouth $2.37 to $2.49

* Qtrly net operating revenues $909.8 million versus $740.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $891.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Healthsouth corp sees fy 2016 net operating revenues $3.58 billion to $3.68 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.39, revenue view $3.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Healthsouth corp sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $770 to $790 million