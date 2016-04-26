FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Healthsouth qtrly earnings per share $0.61
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Healthsouth qtrly earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Healthsouth :

* Reports Strong Revenue, Volume, And Adjusted Ebitda Growth In Both Segments For First Quarter 2016 And Raises Full-Year 2016 guidance

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.61

* Healthsouth corp sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to healthsouth $2.37 to $2.49

* Qtrly net operating revenues $909.8 million versus $740.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $891.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Healthsouth corp sees fy 2016 net operating revenues $3.58 billion to $3.68 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.39, revenue view $3.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Healthsouth corp sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $770 to $790 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.