#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mullen group announces $100 mln bought deal offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Mullen Group Ltd :

* Mullen group ltd. Announces $100 million bought deal offering and concurrent $10 million investment by the mullen family and insiders

* Mullen group ltd says has entered into an agreement to sell 7.5 million common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $13.30 per share

* Entered into an agreement to sell 7,519,000 common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $13.30 per share

* Net proceeds from offering,private placement will be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness,to transact on potential strategic deals

* Proceeds from offering to be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness, to transact on potential strategic acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
