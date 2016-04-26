FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axis Capital Holdings Q1 operating EPS $1.07
April 26, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axis Capital Holdings Q1 operating EPS $1.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd :

* Axis capital reports first quarter operating income of $101 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly combined ratio of 91.9%, compared to 93.7%

* Qtrly net investment income of $49 million, compared to $92 million

* Qtrly net premiums earned decreased slightly (increased 3% on a constant currency basis) to $902 million

* Axis capital holdings ltd qtrly total revenue of $884.8 million versus $961.3 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

