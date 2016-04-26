FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stonegate Bank Q1 earnings per share $0.51
April 26, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stonegate Bank Q1 earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Stonegate Bank :

* Stonegate bank announces first quarter 2016 operating results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $21.1 million, a decrease of approximately $689,000 from q4 2015

* Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, declined to 3.92% for q1 of 2016 as compared to 4.06% for q4 of 2015

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

