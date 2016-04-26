BRIEF-FMC Technologies Q1 EPS $0.22 excluding items

April 26 (Reuters) - Fmc Technologies Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.28 billion

* Fmc technologies reports first quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.22, excluding $0.13 of charges

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fmc technologies inc qtrly total inbound orders were $671.6 million , including $345.9 million in subsea technologies orders

* Q1 revenue “decline was driven by lower activity and negative impact of strengthening u.s. dollar”

* Backlog for company was $4 billion , including subsea technologies backlog of $3.4 billion at q1 end

* Says “believe that our subsea service orders will remain fairly resilient in 2016”

* Says "believe that our subsea service orders will remain fairly resilient in 2016"

* Says energy infrastructure q1 revenue was $84.1 million , down 17 percent from prior-year quarter