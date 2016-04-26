BRIEF-Renaissancere Holdings Q1 earnings per share $2.95

April 26 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd :

* Renaissancere reports net income of $128.0 million for the first quarter of 2016 or $2.95 per diluted common share; quarterly operating income of $66.3 million or $1.51 per diluted common share

* Q1 earnings per share $2.95

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “market remains difficult and we continue to see reductions to rates”

* Says gross premiums written of $862.1 million increased $218.6 million, or 34.0%, in q1 of 2016

* Book value per common share increased $2.06, or 2.1%, in q1 2016 to $101.19, compared to a 5.6% increase in q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)