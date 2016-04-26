FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Renaissancere Holdings Q1 earnings per share $2.95
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Renaissancere Holdings Q1 earnings per share $2.95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd :

* Renaissancere reports net income of $128.0 million for the first quarter of 2016 or $2.95 per diluted common share; quarterly operating income of $66.3 million or $1.51 per diluted common share

* Q1 earnings per share $2.95

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “market remains difficult and we continue to see reductions to rates”

* Says gross premiums written of $862.1 million increased $218.6 million, or 34.0%, in q1 of 2016

* Book value per common share increased $2.06, or 2.1%, in q1 2016 to $101.19, compared to a 5.6% increase in q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.