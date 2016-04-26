BRIEF-Mack-Cali says it sold about $300 mln of assets year to date

April 26 (Reuters) - Mack-Cali Realty Corp :

* Cali updates capital markets activity

* Cali realty corp says announced a series of transactions in redeployment of disposition proceeds as part of its announced strategic plan

* Cali realty corp - company has sold approximately $300 million of assets year to date

* Cali realty corp says by may 18 , company anticipates closing on an additional approximately $70 million in dispositions

* Cali realty corp says has reached agreement on another $63 million of sales, and is currently marketing an additional $230 million in assets

* Cali realty corp - has also reached an agreement with lender on a $63.3 million mortgage secured by four new jersey office properties

* Cali realty corp - proceeds from these dispositions will be used to pay down debt, fund development, and purchase suitable acquisitions

* Cali realty corp-agreed to buy two class a office assets for approximately $317 million in hoboken, n.j. , and metropark in edison, n.j.

* Cali realty corp - entered into an agreement to sell bulk of one lake street property for approximately $43 million

* Cali realty - net effect of transactions is estimated to be 9 cents of earnings accretion for fy on a gaap basis and 3 cents on a cash basis

* Cali realty corp - remainder of one lake street property will be sold to borough of upper saddle river Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)