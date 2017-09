April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Capreit acquires greater toronto area townhome property

* Canadian apartment properties real estate investment trust says deal valued at $16.4 million

* Says financed deal with its acquisition and operating credit facility