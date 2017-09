April 26 (Reuters) - First National Financial Corp :

* First national financial corporation reports first quarter 2016 results, increases common share dividend

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.59

* Q1 revenue rose 38 percent to c$231.4 million

* Board increased common share dividend to annual equivalent of $1.70 per share, up about 10%