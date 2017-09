April 26 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :

* Ashford prime prices required and previously disclosed small public offering of convertible preferred stock

* Priced its underwritten public offering of 290,850 shares of series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $17.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)