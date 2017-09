April 26 (Reuters) - Indiana Business Bancorp :

* Lizton financial corporation and indiana business bancorp announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement

* Indiana business bancorp says shareholders of ibb will receive $7.25 per share in cash, for an aggregate merger consideration of approximately $12.45 million