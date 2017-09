April 26 (Reuters) - Dh Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* d+h announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 revenue c$412.1 million versus i/b/e/s view c$417.3 million

* Dh corp sees margins to improve through 2016 back to our 30% consolidated margin level

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.32per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)