April 26 (Reuters) - Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp :

* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces 2015 fourth quarter and year end results

* Qtrly royalty payment income of $2.4 million, up 72%

* Expected royalty payment income between $2.3 million and $2.5 million in Q1

* Expected unrealized foreign exchange loss between $2.3 million and $2.6 million in Q1

* Q4 loss per share C$0.0067